Rural Broadband Task Force recommendations to close the gap

LINCOLN, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 – The Nebraska Public Service Commission (PSC) looks

forward to addressing recommendations from the recently released Rural Broadband Task

Force’s report aimed at improving the availability and affordability of broadband across the state.

“Over the past year, task force members and sub-committee volunteers dedicated themselves to

providing a report that paints a comprehensive picture of where Nebraska stands today with

broadband deployment and how it can be built out further,” said PSC chair, Mary Ridder, task

force member. “I am encouraged by the sum total of this effort, results and by the participants.”

The report lays out recommendations in six key areas: broadband data and mapping; alternative

technologies and providers; Nebraska Universal Service Fund (NUSF) and reverse auction;

public-private partnerships and broadband planning; Digital inclusion, homework gap and

leveraging E-Rate funding; and broadband infrastructure funds.

Ridder said, “The report contains actionable recommendations designed to move the state

forward when it comes to broadband deployment. I look forward to the PSC continuing to play a

key role in our work to provide avenues to deploy this vital and critical service to the unserved

and underserved citizens in Nebraska.”

The statewide rural broadband task force was created by the passage of LB994 to review issues

relating to the availability, adoption and affordability of broadband services in rural areas of

Nebraska. The Rural Broadband Task Force report to the legislature is available @

https://ruralbroadband. nebraska.gov