Rural burglaries lead to one arrest

A 31-year-old Cozad man had been arrested on two counts of Burglary and one count of Felony Theft. Dawson County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Gilg says Jeremy Moore was taken into custody in connection with two rural burglaries recently reported near Cozad and Lexington. Shop buildings were entered in both cases. Some items were recovered in a search of his residence.

Moore was arraigned in Dawson County Court on Wednesday. His bond was set at 10% of $25,000 and his next court hearing was set for December 31, 2020 at 2:00pm for preliminary hearing in Dawson County Court.