Rural Custer County accident claims young woman’s life

BY KRVN News | July 10, 2020
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatality accident that was reported around 11:23pm  Thursday on Rye Valley Road about 7 miles northwest of Callaway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, 19-year-old Sydnee A. Sallach of Callaway, was transported by Callaway Volunteer Fire and Rescue to Callaway District Hospital where she died from her injuries as a result of the crash. Custer County Chief Deputy Adam Miller says the 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Seatbelts were not in use and alcohol was not a factor.

 

