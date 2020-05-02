Rural Elwood shop building destroyed

Elwood and Lexington fire departments responded to a shop building fire around 10:40am Thursday morning. It was located about 4 miles north of Elwood along Highway 283. Elwoood Fire Chief Darren Krull said it contained tools, welder, cutting torches, auto supplies and oil. It was largely engulfed upon arrival at the scene and their tactic changed to containing the fire to that building.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. The cause was still under investigation.

