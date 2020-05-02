class="post-template-default single single-post postid-459004 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Rural Elwood shop building destroyed | KRVN Radio

Rural Elwood shop building destroyed

BY Dave Schroeder | May 2, 2020
RRN/ A shop building burned about 4 miles north of Elwood on Thursday April 28, 2020. (Paul Pack/ KRVN Radio).

Elwood and Lexington fire departments responded to a shop building fire around 10:40am Thursday morning. It was located about 4 miles north of Elwood along Highway 283. Elwoood Fire Chief Darren Krull said it contained tools, welder, cutting torches, auto supplies and oil. It was largely engulfed upon arrival at the scene and their tactic changed to containing the fire to that building.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. The cause was still under investigation.

