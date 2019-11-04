Rural Lincoln County accident results in fatality

On November 3, 2019 at 5:45pm, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office deputies were asked to respond to an injury accident at Front and Splinter Road (Just west of UPRR Diesel shop west of North Platte). It was reported an eastbound vehicle traveling on Front Road had left the roadway and drove into the north ditch, striking a tree.

Deputies arrived and found the lone male occupant who was removed from the vehicle by concerned citizens. Deputies observed the subject was receiving medical attention by North Platte Fire and Rescue. The pickup the subject was driving was fully engulfed in flames as was the surrounding grass area. North Platte Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

Eventually Deputies were able to identify the driver as forty-four year old Cosmo Contreras Jr. of North Platte, NE. Mr. Contreras was transported to Great Plains Health where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Investigation into this matter is ongoing, unknown if Drugs or Alcohol were a factor.