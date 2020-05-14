Rural NE student receives $50,000 scholarship from Burger King

A rural Nebraska senior received a whopper of a surprise late last week.

Ashton Erickson, a 2020 graduate of Hayes Center High School, was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from the Burger King McLamore Foundation.

The foundation awards around 3,000 scholarships per year equating to nearly $4 million in scholarship funds each year. Applicants from the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico were eligible to apply and just three were selected for the $50,000 award.

Erickson says she found out about the award on Saturday, May 9th, on what would have been her graduation day. With some restaurants reopening their doors, her family decided to take her out to a nice meal to celebrate her accomplishments. However, she quickly found out she had much more to celebrate.

Erickson walked downstairs from her room to find her parents, grandparents, and cousins in her living room holding signs that indicated the dollar amount she had been awarded.

“I am so blessed to have this help offset the cost of my college education,” said Erickson. “I don’t think it has really set in yet.”

In addition to the scholarship, Erickson received Burger King merchandise and a free Mother’s Day meal for her family.

Erickson graduated from a high school with less than 30 students. She plans to continue her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.

Listen to our full interview with Ashton here: