A rural Overton man died in a one vehicle accident that is believed to have occurred late Sunday evening. The scene was discovered around 10:55am Monday about 6 miles northeast of Overton.

A pickup left the roadway and went and estimated 40 feet down a steep ditch and rolled 1.5 times.

The lone occupant was identified as 72-year-old Thomas Brennan, Jr. of rural Overton.

The Overton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.