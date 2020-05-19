“Rural Radio Forum:  The 2020 Census”

“The 2020 Census” is the topic of the next Rural Radio Forum. It will air on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm CT on 880 AM KRVN in Lexington, 104.9 FM KTMX and 1370 AM KAWL in York; 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm MT on 960 AM KNEB in Scottsbluff, and 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm CT on 840 AM KTIC in West Point, on the Rural Radio Network.

Guests of this special program will include Nebraska Governor, Pete Ricketts, Constitutional scholar and Professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Dr. Peter Longo, a representative at the Center of Public Affairs at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and more.

Found in Article 1, Section 2, the US Constitution requires that every 10 years, “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States . . . according to their respective Numbers . . . the actual Enumeration shall be made within every subsequent Term of ten Years”. But what does that actually mean? How is the count made? And what’s at stake if not everyone is counted?

In this, the 13th Rural Radio Forum, the Rural Radio Network will devote an hour of air time across our network of stations as we talk with experts from the state and local levels to answer those questions, learn about the importance of the Census, the impacts on rural communities and especially the agricultural sector, challenges faced by officials to ensure everyone is counted, and more. We’ll also talk about the urgency of completing the census in a timely manner, as April 1 was designated as “Census Day”, then in May, the Census Bureau will begin following up with households that have not responded, so that their report can be delivered to the President in December.

The Rural Radio Forum is an hour-long program presented quarterly by the Rural Radio Network on issues faced by rural Nebraskans. Podcasts of past Rural Radio Forum programs are available at RuralRadio.com.