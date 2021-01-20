Rural Radio Network launches western lifestyle podcast

The Rural Radio Network has launched western lifestyle podcast called Breaking the Barrier.

In the rodeo world, a broken barrier is not a good thing. It’s a 10-second penalty that generally means a competitor is out of the money. However, the barriers being broken here are of a different kind.

Hosted by Rebel Sjeklocha, the podcast will feature interviews with western professionals who are honoring tradition, pushing the envelope, and breaking barriers for the next generation.

Two episodes are available now on Spotify, iTunes and ruralradio.com.

New Breaking the Barrier episodes will be released weekly until the end of January. Beginning in February, podcasts will be released bi-weekly on Tuesdays.

Episode one features breakaway roping prodigy Madison Outhier, an 18-year-old cowgirl with an already-impressive rodeo resume, including winning the American Rodeo and the Jr. National Finals Rodeo.

Episode two features Robin Scherbarth, an accomplished horsewoman with extensive background knowledge and experience in both the rodeo arena and the show pen. Robin has been integral in putting on the Legend Buttes Horse Sale in Crawford, NE and shares best practices for buying and marketing horses.

