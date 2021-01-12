Rural Radio Network offering two new internships for broadcasting, video production

The Rural Radio Network is currently seeking two interns to add to its team of farm broadcasters and digital creators at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln.

The two internships are designed to give students hands-on experience in broadcasting, video production, and digital content creation. The positions will start in the spring of 2021 and have the opportunity to last through the summer.

“The farm broadcasting internship allowed me to sharpen my abilities as a communicator,” said Rebel Sjeklocha, a 2020 farm broadcasting intern. “I was given the creative freedom to do meaningful work and gained the technical skills needed to be valuable in today’s workplace.”

Internship applications can be found at ruralradio.com/careers and should be sent to bdoeschot@krvn.com. Applicants must be students at a two-year or four-year college or university.

Farm broadcasting intern:

The farm broadcasting intern will be tasked with creating on-air and online content for NRRA platforms and partners. The student will work on both audio and video content that is shared daily. The internship is offered at the state-of-the-art Nebraska Innovation Campus studios.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to:

Conducting interviews

Editing audio and video content

Recording audio and video newscasts

Writing online stories

Sharing content on websites and social media

Video production intern:

The video production intern will be tasked with creating online content for NRRA platforms and partners. The producer will work to create video content that is shared daily. The position is offered at the state-of-the-art Nebraska Innovation Campus studios.

Responsibilities will include but not be limited to: