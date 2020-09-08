class="post-template-default single single-post postid-483706 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Rural Sherman County accident under investigation by NSP | KRVN Radio

BY Sherman County Sheriff’s Office | September 8, 2020
On September 7th, 2020 at 7:10 p.m. the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle accident. The accident occurred one and a half mile east of Ashton, Ne on Highway 92 at the intersection of 485th Ave. Due to the severity of the accident, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office requested the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate.

Along with the Nebraska State Patrol, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Ashton and Loup City Fire and Rescue and Good Samaritan Hospital Air Care.

 

 

 

