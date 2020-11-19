S-E-M School’s statement on accident involving students

On Tuesday, November 17th at approximately 4:00pm, we had three students involved in a single-vehicle accident. All three students were sent to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney for their injuries. We understand two of the students are in the hospital due to those injuries.

We at SEM are concerned for our injured students and all of our students, faculty and staff. We know that this is a very emotional time for everyone and we have utilized the counseling support system of our team and amazing counselors throughout the area. Any of our SEM family that is struggling with their feelings are encouraged to visit with these counselors.

Kevin Finkey, Superintendent

Sumner-Eddyville Miller School