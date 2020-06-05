Safety remains the top priority, planning continues for State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (June 5, 2020) – The Nebraska State Fair is on schedule for August 28 – September 7, 2020. While we are all facing many uncertainties, our team is optimistic and continuing to prepare and plan. The safety and well-being of our guests, participants, partners, sponsors and community always comes first, so we are closely following the directives of local and national health agencies: Central District Health Department, Department of Agriculture, the City of Grand Island, Hall County, and the Nebraska Governor’s Office.

On Monday, the State Fair Administration Office reopened for necessary foot traffic, including the Nebraska Lottery Claim center, which operates Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed noon – 1 p.m.). Wearing masks is currently required inside the State Fair facilities whenever six-foot distancing cannot be maintained.

We are grateful for the community’s patience and support, and we look forward to being part of Nebraska’s healing. For more information on the state’s largest event, visit statefair.org.