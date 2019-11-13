Safety should be top priority for firearm deer hunters

LINCOLN, Neb. – The November firearm deer season is one of the most anticipated times of the year for Nebraska hunters. Remaining safe during the Nov. 16-24 season should be their top priority.

“While hunting remains one of the safest activities, there are always a few key things to consider while afield,” Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Hunter Education Coordinator Jackson Ellis said.

— Always keep the rifle muzzle pointed in a safe direction, with safety on, and finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

— Properly identify the target and what lies beyond it before pulling the trigger; never shoot at sounds or movement.

— Wear your blaze orange. All deer hunters are required to wear 400 square inches of blaze orange visible on their head, chest, and back during the nine-day November firearm season, regardless if hunting with a firearm or archery equipment.

— Unload firearms before travelling in a motorized vehicle and before crossing obstacles such as fences, creeks, or steep embankments.

— When hunting from a tree stand or elevated platform, always maintain three points of contact when ascending or descending, pull your firearm or bow up to you with a haul line, and wear a Fall Arrest System (safety harness.)

“The tradition of deer hunting in Nebraska continues to be a fun, safe activity with great opportunities at finding success in all corners of the state,” Ellis said. “Have fun out there, good luck, and hunt safe!”