class="post-template-default single single-post postid-477225 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Sandhills Open Road Challenge Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Week | KRVN Radio

Sandhills Open Road Challenge Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Week

BY Scott Foster | August 5, 2020
Home News Regional News
Sandhills Open Road Challenge Celebrates 20th Anniversary This Week

The Sandhills Open Road Challenge in Arnold celebrates their 20th anniversary this week. The Open Road Challenge, a scenic 55-mile open road race, starts today and continues through this Saturday, August 8th.

Doug Shown of the Open Road Challenge Board of Directors says the race is “the most difficult road race in the country.”

“In those 56 miles, you’re on a road that is only 18-feet wide, that has extreme turns and twists, and is closed to public traffic,” Shown said.

This year’s race boasts experienced drivers from all over the country and even Canada.

“There are only three events like it in the country–here in Arnold, one in Texas, and one in Nevada,” Shown said. “It allows drivers to compete in a timed event with minor or limited speed restrictions.”

Fans are able to watch the race from designated spectator areas in  Arnold. The event is also being live streamed on NCN TV.

The revenue from all sponsorships and entry fees will be donated to local projects, which include scholarship funds, public services, and community improvement projects.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: