Sandhills Public Schools in lock out for part of Monday

Sandhills Public Schools at Dunning was in a “lock out situation” Monday for a period of time from 9:25am to 12:05pm. A school district Facebook posting says it was initiated upon the recommendation of Region 26 Emergency Management.

Classes continued as scheduled inside the building but, no one will be allowed to enter or leave the building during the lock out.

The nature of the lock out has not been confirmed though the Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Custer County Sheriff’s Office in handling an off-site situation. Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond is asking that people do not travel in the area until they have the situation resolved.