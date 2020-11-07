Sarpy County election officials diagnosed with COVID-19

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-495762 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | November 7, 2020
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) – The election office in one of Nebraska’s largest  counties is closed to the public after the commissioner and several staffers  tested positive for the coronavirus. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the  Sarpy County Election Commissioner’s Office closed Thursday and is expected to  reopen in a week. Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl posted about her  diagnosis on Facebook. She said she is working from home and resting. More than  1,000 provisional ballots are still being processed in Sarpy County, Nebraska’s  third-largest county with nearly 160,000 residents. Despite the office closure,  officials expect vote totals to be updated Friday.

 

 

