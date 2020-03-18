Sasse, Johnson Amendment Would Protect Small Businesses and Workers During Coronavirus Emergency

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) have introduced an amendment to the House coronavirus legislation to eliminate job-killing paid leave mandates and instead expand eligibility for unemployment insurance to those who aren’t able to earn a paycheck due to coronavirus.

“Good intentions aren’t solutions, and Speaker Pelosi’s bill is filled with a lot of happy talk that isn’t going to fix anything,” said Sasse. “We need to make sure well-meaning but ham-fisted federal mandates don’t backfire and create more hardship. The Pelosi bill puts a huge burden on small businesses that will hurt Main Street and increase job losses. Our common-sense amendment fixes that problem by making sure that existing programs get help to workers who need it.”

The senators’ amendment would:

Create a Temporary Emergency Federal Unemployment Insurance Program in which states must expand eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits for individuals who cannot work due to the coronavirus;

Benefits paid are the lesser of 2/3 an individual’s average weekly earnings or $1,000;

Affected workers can receive unemployment insurance benefits for up to 14 weeks;

Waive waiting periods for unemployment insurance benefits;

Retroactively apply eligibility for these benefits to March 1, 2020;

Affected workers will not have to search for work to receive benefits;