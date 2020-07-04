Sasse Statement on 4th of July

Lincoln, NE — U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement in celebration of our nation’s founding.

“Our founders in signing the Declaration of Independence said something unique throughout all of human history: our rights come from God, not government. That’s the truth we celebrate this weekend. It’s also true that, in this moment, there are raw emotions across our country. Some of the time, those emotions have led to meaningful discussion. But many other times, they’ve led to destruction. This week, I was proud to support my colleague and friend Senator Mike Lee as he championed a resolution condemning lawless riots and the destruction of monuments to America’s Founders.

The Founders weren’t perfect — their sins still reverberate and affect the lives of many today. But we the people are bigger than those flaws and bigger than riots. We are building something amazing: a more perfect union. We’re called to uphold the rule of law, turning away from mob-run lawlessness. We’re called to celebrate freedom and dignity. And this weekend — with our kids and grandkids — we’re called to blow up some fireworks to celebrate our Independence. Happy 4th of July and don’t lose an eye.”