Sasse Wins Primary in Record Blowout

Ben Sasse, U.S. Senator for Nebraska, won Tuesday’s high-intensity primary election in a landslide breaking the record for most primary votes ever received by a Nebraskan – Republican or Democrat – running for federal office.

Sasse received more votes in Tuesday’s primary than any other Nebraska Republican running for federal office in the history of our state.

In 1990, Hal Daub received 178,237 primary votes in his race for U.S. Senate.