Sasse Wins Primary in Record Blowout | KRVN Radio

Sasse Wins Primary in Record Blowout

BY Austin Jacobsen | May 13, 2020
Ben Sasse, U.S. Senator for Nebraska, won Tuesday’s high-intensity primary election in a landslide breaking the record for most primary votes ever received by a Nebraskan – Republican or Democrat – running for federal office.

You can view Sasse’s election night statement and video here on his campaign page.

Sasse wanted to thank Nebraskans for giving him a victory on Tuesday:

Sasse received more votes in Tuesday’s primary than any other Nebraska Republican running for federal office in the history of our state.

In 1990, Hal Daub received 178,237 primary votes in his race for U.S. Senate.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
