SCAM ALERT – Soliciting Donations for Police Equipment

BY Kearney Police Department | November 6, 2020
Kearney, Neb. — The Kearney Police Department has received reports about an organization phoning area residents and asking them for donations for “Police and Sheriff’s Emergency Equipment.”

The organization is called The United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association, based out of Wichita, Kansas. The Kearney Police Department has no affiliation with this organization, nor have they received any equipment donations from the organization.

Furthermore, the Kearney Police Department does not call residents and solicit donations. If you would like to know more information about the United States Deputy Sheriff’s Association, please contact the Federal Trade Commission’s website at ftc.gov, or Charity Navigator at charitynavigator.org

If you feel that you are a victim of a scam or fraud, please contact the Kearney Police Department at 308-237-2104.

