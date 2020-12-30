Schedule Adjustments for Test Nebraska Sites Closures

LINCOLN, Neb. – Some Test Nebraska sites will adjust their schedule or close temporarily on Tuesday and Wednesday as a winter storm moves through the state. Those registered should regularly check messages for updates as notification via text or email will be sent in the event of a change.

Metropolitan Community College sites are still operating on current schedule, but may make adjustments based on weather patterns. The Lincoln and Oak View sites will operate at reduced capacity.

The following is a list of closures:

Tuesday, Dec. 29:

Nebraska City – CHI Health St. Mary’s

O’Neill – O’Neill Armory

Bassett – Rock County Fairgrounds

Beatrice – Gage County Fairgrounds

Auburn – Nemaha County

Norfolk – Faith Regional East Campus

Wednesday, Dec. 30:

Nebraska City – CHI Health St. Mary’s

Cozad – Cozad Fire and Rescue

York – West View Medical Building

Valentine – United Methodist Church

While weather may impact testing to some extent, Nebraskans are still encouraged to register for testing, especially since holiday travel continues. It’s expected that regularly scheduled testing will resume for these locations on Thursday. Most sites will remain open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Visit the Test Nebraska website for details on your preferred location. There will be no interruption in lab services over the holiday.

Testing continues to be crucial in the fight to limit COVID-19. Free testing is available to any resident wanting one. Those who may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing any symptoms are encouraged to schedule an appointment at one of the more than 60 Test Nebraska sites.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

Visit Testnebraska.com, or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, to schedule an appointment. Those with questions about testing, or who need help completing the online assessment, can call the Test Nebraska hotline at (402) 207-9377.