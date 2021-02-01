Scottsbluff couple honored by Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers held its annual conference on Oct. 17, 2020.

The organization honored Ivan and Doris Rush of Scottsbluff for their many contributions to the sheep and wool industry with the Ted and Alice Doane Outstanding Contribution Award.

“Ivan has done a tremendous job of working with the association helping promote it, he served on the board a number of years, and as he stepped down from the board he served on an education committee,” said Al Weeder, board member and past NSGP president.

Doris has a long history of working with 4-H in using wool to make garments as District Director for the Make it With Wool Contest for many years. Their daughter Angela made and exhibited wool outfits and competed in the Make It With Wool Contest in Washington D.C., Nashville, and Albuquerque.

Ivan grew up with sheep on the family farm and appreciated how they fit into the livestock industry. While most of his career he worked in the beef cattle industry, Ivan always stayed involved with sheep.

He has been very committed to supporting 4-H sheep projects. Their daughters showed lambs while in 4-H, plus he served as a 4-H leader for 30 plus years assisting youth with their 4-H projects. As their daughters kept some lambs for breeding purposes, Ivan developed a small flock for producing quality club lambs for area 4-H and FFA youth.

“We’ve worked together on the board for many years, and Ivan has many good ideas, and he’s someone that many of us look to for advice,” Weeder said.

Ivan has assisted the association in planning and carrying out several educational programs for the sheep and goat producers in the region and the state. The Rushes also enjoy preparing and serving lamb at regional meetings and educating consumers on preparing and enjoying American lamb.

The Ted and Alice Doane Award is named after Ted, who began the association. The plaque has the following statement “A person has not lived until he has done something that does not benefit himself, but rather benefits another. This is not only Christianity in practice, it is the finest principle upon which a person can base his life.”