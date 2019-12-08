Scottsbluff fatal crash

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-425421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 8, 2019
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a Scottsbluff woman who was injured last month along with her 6-year-old son in a crash in western Nebraska has died.

The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that 28-year-old Holly Heath died at Regional West Medical Center. Her family says she had been on life support and that her organs have been donated to help others.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the crash happened Nov. 20, when Heath pulled out onto Highway 26 from a county road and into the path of another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle also was injured.

