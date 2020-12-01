class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500079 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Scottsbluff man charged with second-degree murder

BY AP | December 1, 2020
SCOTTSBLUFF – A Scottsbluff man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a man inside his apartment. The Scottsbluff Star-Herald reports that 54-year-old Gregory Scott Moore was arrested last week after police on Nov. 25 found the body of 23-year-old Fernando Camacho-McBride inside Moore’s apartment. An arrest affidavit filed by police says officers were sent to the apartment on a report of disturbance. Police say Moore answered the door, and officers could see he was covered in blood. Moore appeared in court on Monday and is being held on $2 million bail.

