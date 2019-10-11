class="post-template-default single single-post postid-413591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Scottsbluff man dies in western Nebraska crash on icy road | KRVN Radio

Scottsbluff man dies in western Nebraska crash on icy road

BY AP | October 11, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff man dies in western Nebraska crash on icy road

CHADRON, Neb. – Authorities in western Nebraska say a Scottsbluff man has died in a crash on an icy highway near the border of Dawes County and Sheridan County.

Scottsbluff radio station KNEB reports that 20-year-old Adam Hawk had been traveling on U.S. Highway 20 around 10 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of his vehicle, causing it to roll. Hawk died in the crash just east of Chadron.

Two passengers in Hawk’s vehicle also were injured; one was flown to a Scottsbluff hospital while the other was taken there by ambulance.

About 5 inches of snow fell in the Chadron area Thursday as a powerful winterlike storm moving through the Great Plains.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments