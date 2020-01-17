Search continues for missing Beaver City man

Search operations will continue today(Friday) for a 78-year-old Beaver City man. An Endangered Missing Advisory was issued for Larry Hardenbrook. The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release Thursday evening saying the search area for Hardenbrook has been expanded to include ALL areas located within a 15 mile radius of Beaver City Nebraska. Sheriff Doug Brown asks that all property owners and tenants in that area to make a diligent search of all real estate, vehicles, structures, or other shelters. Authorities are also requesting property owners and tenants to search all areas, including areas that had been previously searched, as it is possible that the missing person, due to his mental condition and medical status, may be actively avoiding contact.
Organized ground search activities ceased around 6:00pm Thursday evening and will resume this morning(Friday).
Larry Hardenbrook was last seen leaving his residence in the 600 block of 10 th Street in Beaver City, Nebraska, on January 14, 2019, between 9:00pm and 9:30pm. Larry Hardenbrook is a 78-years-old, white male, approximately 6’1? tall, approximately 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans, and brown dress shoes.
Hardenbrook has Alzheimer’s Disease and wears a bracelet with his name on it.
If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Furnas County Sheriff’s Department at 308-268-2245.