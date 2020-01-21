Search for missing Beaver City man scaled back, but still active

Beaver City, Neb. — The Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and Beaver City Fire and Rescue have scaled-back large-scale search efforts for Larry Hardenbrook…

Hardenbrook, of Beaver City, was last seen at 9:45 p.m. Jan. 14. He left on foot with no coat, according to an Endangered Missing Advisory issued last week by the Nebraska State Patrol. More than 1,300 man hours were contributed to the search by Furnas County law enforcement, fire departments and EMS crews from Cambridge, Arapahoe, Holbrook, Wilsonville, Oxford, Edison, Beaver City and Red Willow Western, according to a news release.

Hardenbrook is 78 years old, about 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, jeans and brown dress shoes. He wears a bracelet with his name on it.

Ground search teams covered more than 500 miles on foot in exteme weather conditions. Volunteer mounted horse patrols searched remote areas and river bottom.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the Furnas County Sheriff at 308-268-2245.