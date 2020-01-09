class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432238 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Search off for ‘command vehicle’ in mystery drone case

BY Associated Press | January 9, 2020
A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of
drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that the request for
public assistance is no longer relevant, without offering more details.

A person who attended a closed-door meeting about the drones on Monday for law enforcement and government officials said authorities were never looking for such a vehicle. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the mysterious nighttime
flights of six to 10 drones in grid-like patterns.

 

 

 

