Search off for ‘command vehicle’ in mystery drone case

A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of

drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska. The Phillips County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Wednesday that the request for

public assistance is no longer relevant, without offering more details.

A person who attended a closed-door meeting about the drones on Monday for law enforcement and government officials said authorities were never looking for such a vehicle. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the mysterious nighttime

flights of six to 10 drones in grid-like patterns.