class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423182 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Search organized for man missing near Elm Creek | KRVN Radio

Search organized for man missing near Elm Creek

BY KRVN News | November 25, 2019
Home News Regional News
Search organized for man missing near Elm Creek
Courtesy/ Search underway for man missing from near Elm Creek. Christopher Loupin has been missing since November 17, 2019.

Flyer for Christopher Loupin missing near Elm Creek

 

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 28-year-old man who was last seen on November 17, 2019 at 4 Seasons Campground south of Elm Creek. A flyer issued by the Sheriff’s Office indicates Christopher Loupin was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt, with no cell phone or coat. Loupin’s family believes that he may be in danger.

Loupin is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office 308-236-8555 or the Kearney-Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3434. A search had been organized by the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments