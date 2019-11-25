Search organized for man missing near Elm Creek

Flyer for Christopher Loupin missing near Elm Creek

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a 28-year-old man who was last seen on November 17, 2019 at 4 Seasons Campground south of Elm Creek. A flyer issued by the Sheriff’s Office indicates Christopher Loupin was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt, with no cell phone or coat. Loupin’s family believes that he may be in danger.

Loupin is described as a white male, 5’10” tall, brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office 308-236-8555 or the Kearney-Buffalo County Crime Stoppers at 308-237-3434. A search had been organized by the Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department.