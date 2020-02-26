Second arrest in sex trafficking investigation

An Oxford businessman has been arrested in an ongoing Furnas County child sex trafficking investigation. On Tuesday, 49-year-old Carl J. Kramer Sr. was taken into custody on a Furnas County arrest warrant listing three counts of Sex Trafficking of a Minor. The charge is a Class 1B Felony which carries a penalty range of 20 years to life imprisonment if convicted. Kramer is owner of the Oxford Locker. Information on the nature of the case has been sealed by the Furnas County Court but, the offenses allegedly occurred around October 2019. He was being held in the Phelps County Jail on Wednesday.

Fifty-five-year-old William “Billy” Quinn is being held in the Furnas County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Debauching a Minor and Felony Child Abuse. Information on the nature of his case and numerous search warrants served in the ongoing investigation have also been sealed by the Court.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has been appointed to assist the Furnas County Attorney’s Office in the prosecution of Quinn’s case.