Second Confirmed COVID-19 Case in TRPHD

Health Officials Continue to Encourage Prevention Behaviors

Holdrege, NE — One additional case of COVID-19 has been reported to Two Rivers Public Health Department. This individual is a Buffalo County male in his 50s who has minor symptoms and is currently self-isolated at home. Two Rivers Public Health Department staff are actively monitoring this situation. This person is a family member of the first case.

“We expected to see this case since he reported similar symptoms and had been in prolonged, close contact with the first case,”

states Glenda Fraber, Assistant Director. These two cases had limited contact with other individuals in the community based on

information gathered during Two Rivers Public Health Department’s investigation.

People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened

over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

Certain people are at higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, including older adults and people who have serious chronic

medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, according to the CDC. The people in the higher risk groups should:

• Stock up on supplies, including extra necessary medications

• Take everyday precautions to keep space between yourself and others

• When you go out in public, keep away from others who are sick, limit close contact, and wash your hands often.

• Avoid crowds as much as possible.

• Avoid cruise travel, and nonessential travel.

• If there is a COVID-19 outbreak in the community, stay home as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being

exposed.

There is a statewide COVID-19 information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources

with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: 402-552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. 7 days a week. For more

information call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.

Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter (@2RPHD)

Two Rivers Public Health Department engages collaborative partners, community leaders, and the public to promote

healthy lifestyles, provide preventative education, assure environmental quality, and create more healthy and safe

communities for all who live within the district.