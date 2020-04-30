Second Death Reported in the District

KEARNEY – With great sorrow, we are reporting a second death in our district. A woman in her 60s from Dawson County died on Monday, April 27th. She had been hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

Fifty seven (57) new cases of COVID-19 were reported today by Two Rivers Public Health Department, increasing the total to 593 in the seven-county region it serves.

New confirmed cases include:

Dawson County- 40

Buffalo- 10

Phelps- 5

Franklin- 2

Due to circumstances beyond our control in the state lab reporting system, these numbers may be increased when accurate data is available.

Total cases to date in the district’s seven counties are:

Dawson County – 463

Buffalo County – 104

Gosper County – 9

Phelps County- 8

Franklin County – 5

Kearney County –4

Harlan County – 0

District Total – 593

COVID-19 should be considered widespread throughout all the Two Rivers Public Health Department district, regardless of current county totals due to limited testing.

Recent studies show that a significant portion of people with COVID-19 lack symptoms and those who eventually develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC now recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (grocery stores, pharmacies, etc.) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-faq.html .

Two Rivers continues to advise citizens to stay home when experiencing illness and seek medical care when necessary.

The Department of Health and Human Services opened a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to keep them informed. The number is 402-552-6645. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.