Second driver sentenced in Dawson County triple fatality accident

A Platte Center woman was sentenced to serve five years in prison Thursday on charges related to the October 16, 2018 traffic accident that resulted in the death of three of her passengers and serious injuries to another. Angelique Kampmann, now 21, had pled no contest to three amended counts of Attempted Motor Vehicle Homicide and one count of Driving Under the Influence-Causing Serious Bodily Injury. Kampmann was driving a vehicle on a rural road when it went through a stop sign at Highway 30 near Overton around 2:00am and was struck by another vehicle traveling on Highway 30. Three passengers in Kampmann’s vehicle died at the scene including Donald Anderson, 20, of Overton, Karli Michael, 27 of Pontiac, Illinois, and Ziera Nickerson, 18, of Kearney. A fourth passenger, Ashley Kemp, then 18 of Kearney, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

District Judge Jim Doyle noted a lot of factors he took into consideration when considering the sentence, including law-abiding conduct, work history and college. Judge Doyle also took note that Kampmann chose to drive a vehicle while she had been drinking alcohol. He said “the nature of this offense is long-standing. People continue to drink alcohol and drive a vehicle. It’s a real serious problem in our country.” He further stated “we see these types of offenses way too often in our courts”. Judge Doyle sentenced Kampmann to a year and three months imprisonment on each charge of Attempted Motor Vehicle Homicide and also a year and three months on the DUS charge. All are to be served consecutively or one after the other. She will also serve two years of post-release supervision and have her license revoked for 3 years.

Relatives and an injured victim were permitted to make statements to the court.

Chrystal Blythe, mother of Donald Anderson, known as D.J., said losing him has taught her “a lot about grace”. Speaking directly to Kampmann, Blythe said “I don’t want to be angry. But, the truth is…I forgive you”.

Deanna Nickerson, mother of Ziera Nickerson, said a knock on her door that morning would forever change her life. She described the notification as her worst nightmare, “my heart broke like never before”.

Ashley Kemp, a passenger in the Kampmann vehicle survived the accident She said her nightmare began when she looked into her friend, Ziera’s eyes for the final time after the accident and felt the most excruciating pain she ever felt from her own extensive injuries. Her injuries have left her permanently disabled and she continues with therapy which has “drained” her “physically and emotionally forever.”

The driver of the other vehicle, Kasey Rayburn of Elm Creek was sentenced this past January to serve 12 months probation, two days in jail and $500 fine on her misdemeanor conviction of Driving Under the Influence- .08 blood level.