Second person has died from injuries in Filley house fire

Second person has died from injuries in Filley house fire

BY Associated Press | November 18, 2020
Second person has died from injuries in Filley house fire

Filley, Neb. —  A second person has died from injuries received in a southeastern Nebraska house fire last month.

Beatrice radio station KWBE reports that 20-year-old Tyler Reed, of Filley, died in a Lincoln hospital Sunday, more than three weeks after the Oct. 24 fire in Filley that also killed 20-year-old Courtney Knepp, of Beatrice.

A third person, 21-year-old Jayden Maguire of Filley, also was critically injured in the fire. Knepp died at the scene of the fire; Reed and Maguire were found outside the burning home and taken to a Lincoln burn unit with critical injuries.

The State Fire Marshal Agency had earlier confirmed that a propane leak caused the fire.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
