Secretary Evnen Announced December 2nd start date for Candidates filing for Office

LINCOLN- Secretary of State Robert Evnen announced that incumbents and non-incumbents, running for multi-county district, offices, state, or federal offices, are able to submit their filing documents for Nebraska 2020 elections beginning December 2, 2019. Instructions and filing fees are online at www.sos.ne.gov.

For the primary: February 18, 2020 – Last day for incumbents (any current office holder) to file for office, and March 2, 2020 – is the last day for non-incumbents (new filers) to file for office. The Nebraska primary election is May 12, 2020 and November 3, 2020 is the date of Nebraska’s General Election.

Secretary Evnen advised, “Anyone considering a candidacy should check with the Accountability and Disclosure Commission about the forms required to be filed and the rules that should be followed.”

The official 2020 elections calendar is on the Secretary of State website. For more information, visit sos.nebraska.gov and click on the “Elections” tab or call the Elections Division at 402-471-2555.