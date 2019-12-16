class="post-template-default single single-post postid-427058 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Secretary of State rolls out a new website before the New Year  | KRVN Radio

Secretary of State rolls out a new website before the New Year 

BY Sec. of State Bob Evnen | December 16, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Secretary of State rolls out a new website before the New Year 
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. (Strang/RRN/KNEB)

Lincoln, Neb. — Secretary of State Evnen has announced the roll out his new website, in time for the New Year.

“The website has an updated design and is user friendly,” stated Secretary Evnen. The home page displays a photo of Chimney Rock together with a well-placed voter registration button.

Users will find easy access to business searches and other business services, elections, international resources, rules and regulations, records, forms and filings. “The new look says Nebraska proud,” Evnen said.

To view go to https://sos.nebraska.gov

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments