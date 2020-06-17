Semi and train collided in Custer County Wednesday

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467937 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY KRVN News | June 17, 2020
A train in eastern Custer County struck a semi hauling cattle feed around 1:00pm Wednesday. It happened about a mile east of Ansley near Highway 2 according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. A semi was crossing the railroad tracks on Road 453 when it failed to clear the crossing. A Burlington Northern train struck the rear of the trailer according to Deputy Ivan Phelps. The driver of the semi was not injured. The scene was intended to be blocked off overnight until equipment was available to remove the cattle feed from the trailer. The Nebraska State Patrol was also involved in the investigation.

 

