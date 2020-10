Lexington, Neb. — A semi caught fire and burned at 4:25 a.m. Friday on eastbound Interstate 80 about 4 miles east of Lexington. The semi driver escaped the truck uninjured. No other vehicles were involved. The fire was extinguished, but shortly after 8:00 a.m., the Patrol asked Lexington Volunteer Fire Department to bring a grass rig to put out a grass fire developing under the burned semi which apparently was still smoldering. No information was available on what caused the fire.