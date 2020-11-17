class="post-template-default single single-post postid-497901 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Semi collides with tractor in Custer County

BY Custer County Sheriff's Office | November 17, 2020
A tractor and a semi collided around 3:44pm Monday in Custer County. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says it occurred 4 miles west of Merna on Highway 92.

Both vehicles were traveling westbound when a Peterbilt semi attempted to pass a John Deere tractor as it was making a left-hand turn onto a county road. The semi struck the rear of the tractor causing the operator to be ejected.

Both the tractor operator, 27-year-old Brett Franzen of Broken Bow, and semi driver, 53-year-old Johnny Westfahl of Haigler, were transported to Melham Medical Center in Broken Bow. Franzen was further transferred to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.

Merna Fire and Rescue, Broken Bow Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

 

 

 

