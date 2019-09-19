Semi crashes off I-80, minor injuries to driver and passenger

Gothenburg, Neb. — Minor injuries occurred when a westbound semi-trailer on Interstate-80 east of Gothenburg crossed the median, went across eastbound traffic, into the ditch, through the fence and came to rest next to a tree. The crash was reported about 5:12 a.m. Two male occupants with minor injuries were transported to a hospital, treated and released.

The semi was carrying dry goods. Lt. Downing with the Nebraska State Patrol says the Nebraska Department of Transportation went to the scene to repair the fence. He did not have an estimate of the damage to the truck and the fence. Lt. Downing says the reason for the crash remains under investigation by the Trooper who went to the scene.

Lt. Downing says the 45 year old driver from Oregon is employed by Nick Transport which subcontracts with C.R. England. Downing says the passenger is from Illinois.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. A towing company was contacted to remove the semi-trailer.