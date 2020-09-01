Semi driver’s quick action saves lives

Brady, Neb. — An alert semi driver averted what could have been a horrific multi-vehicle accident in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. near Brady. The Nebraska State Patrol says the semi driver was changing lanes when he observed a dark-colored SUV going the wrong way (eastbound). The wrong-way SUV caused the semi to take evasive action by hitting an embankment to avoid a near head-on collision. In the process of avoiding a collision with SUV, the semi driver struck another vehicle.

An elderly female, driving the dark-colored SUV, parked it in the I-80 median a short distance away and was picked up by a passerby. Cleanup of the crash and clearing of the semi took about 1 & 1/2 hours before traffic could resume.

It was later determined the SUV driver was suffering from a medical condition. There were no injuries in the accident. The woman was picked up by her family. Her name and age were not available.

NSP was assisted by the Lincoln & Dawson Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Transportation, which helped with traffic control.

The SUV and semi were damaged. Both were towed from the scene.