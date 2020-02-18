class="post-template-default single single-post postid-441240 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Semi Fire Between Seward and Milford Closes Stretch I-80 Westbound

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | February 18, 2020
Photo Courtesy Seward Fire and Rescue

SEWARD COUNTY- At approximately 7:30 A.M. Tuesday morning a semi-trailer fire occurred on I-80 Westbound near mile-marker 380 between the Seward and Milford exit. Per 511, I-80 westbound is closed from Exit 388 (Crete) to Exit 382 (Milford). At this time they are diverting traffic to exit 382, the Milford exit. North of Milford also, there has been a vehicle accident that law enforcement is tending to.

If your west bound on I80 take an alternate route at Milford Exit this morning. …..

Posted by Jeff J Beins on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Video Courtesy of Jeff Beins.

The Trooper Cook of the Nebraska State Patrol advises to be careful and suggests to take a different route as cleanup will take some time.

 

