A semi-trailer caught fire around 8:35am Thursday along Highway 40, about 5 miles southeast of Oconto. Oconto Fire Chief Cliff Badgley said the trailer was fully loaded with hog feed at the time and on it’s way to a hog facility. Badgley says bearings apparently went out on the rear hub of the trailer, eventually causing the tires to burn. Some of the feed was salvaged and off-loaded at the scene. Damage to the trailer estimated at $30,000 to $35,000. Eddyville assisted with traffic control.