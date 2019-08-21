Semi-trailer fire east of Shelton

Shelton, Neb. — Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded Tuesday at 11:16 p.m. to a semi-trailer fire on eastbound Interstate-80 about 3 miles east of the Shelton-I-80 Interchange (MM 294).

When deputies arrived, the trailer was fully engulfed. The fire was put out by Shelton and Wood River Fire Departments. The driver was able to unhook his semi from the trailer preventing any damage to the semi. The trailer and its load of potatoes was a total loss. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with traffic control.