Sen. Deb Fischer Thanksgiving Day message

BY Sen. Fischer's Office | November 28, 2019
Sen. Deb Fischer Thanksgiving Day message
Courtesy/ U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

Dear Friends,

As we approach Thanksgiving Day, I want to express my gratitude for the people of Nebraska. In 2019, Nebraskans have faced many significant challenges – from record-setting floods to the collapse of a major irrigation tunnel, which cut off water to thousands of acres of land in the Panhandle.

But through all the disasters and tragedies that hit us this year, Nebraskans responded with kindness, bravery, and generosity. Adversity doesn’t break us. Instead, it reveals our character, grit, and determination.

This Thanksgiving, I am filled with pride when I reflect on how our state persevered and overcame these tough times. We showed the rest of the country the character and kind hearts of Nebraskans.

I wish you all a happy and wonderful Thanksgiving.

Watch my Thanksgiving Day message here, and continue reading for more recent updates from my office. 

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments