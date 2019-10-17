WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, spoke on the Senate floor on the importance of passing the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat colleagues to support this trade agreement.
Senator Fischer Speaks on the Importance of USMCA
