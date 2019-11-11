Senator Fischer Statement on Veterans Day 2019

OMAHA, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today in commemoration of Veterans Day:

“America is safe because generation after generation of men and women have answered the call to defend our country with courage and patriotism. This Veterans Day, we pay tribute to all those who have served. Veterans represent the very best this nation has to offer, and I hope every Nebraskan takes a moment to thank a veteran today, and every day, for his or her service.”