Senator Fischer Statement on Veterans Day 2019 | KRVN Radio

Senator Fischer Statement on Veterans Day 2019

BY Sen. Fischer's Office | November 11, 2019
Senator Fischer Statement on Veterans Day 2019
Courtesy/ U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.

OMAHA, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement today in commemoration of Veterans Day:

“America is safe because generation after generation of men and women have answered the call to defend our country with courage and patriotism. This Veterans Day, we pay tribute to all those who have served. Veterans represent the very best this nation has to offer, and I hope every Nebraskan takes a moment to thank a veteran today, and every day, for his or her service.”

 

