Senator Sasse To Hold Human Trafficking Hearing in Nebraska

BY Office of Sen. Ben Sasse | August 29, 2019
Lincoln, NE —  On Tuesday, September 3rd U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on National Security and International Trade Finance, will bring the Subcommittee to Nebraska for a field hearing entitled, “Human Trafficking and Its Intersection with the Financial System.”

The Committee will hear testimony from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Crysta Price, CEO of HTI Labs, a Human Trafficking Initiative based out of Creighton University, Julie Slama, Nebraska District 1 State Senator, and David Murray, the Vice President of Product Development and Services for the Financial Integrity Network.

“Modern slavery is a stain on our society,” said Senator Sasse. “Human trafficking is a despicable, multi-billion-dollar business that profits from the suffering of vulnerable women and young children. We owe it to these enslaved victims to shine a light on this black market and bring low-lifes to justice. That’s what this hearing is about.”

The Senate Banking Subcommittee Field Hearing on Human Trafficking and Its Intersection with the Financial System will be held on Tuesday, September 3 at 2 p.m.  CDT.  The media pre-set  is 1:40 p.m.   It will be held at the Nebraska Department of Transportation and Highway Safety Office, 1500 Highway-2, Lincoln, NE.

