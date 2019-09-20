Send-off planned for Miss Rodeo Nebraska

The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host a send-off celebration for Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2019 Eva Oliver on Oct. 26.

The Merriman native will compete at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas Dec. 1-8. The send-off will serve as a way for the public to show Oliver their support and thank her for her reign.

Activities will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. (MT) at the Figure Four Traditions Event Center at the Haythorn Ranch north of Ogallala. The dinner will start at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 7 p.m.

Those in attendance will get a sneak peek at the many outfits Oliver will wear at nationals. Sponsors will also be recognized at the event.

Tickets to the send-off are $25 for adults and $13 for children ages 4-7. Children 3 and younger will be admitted free. Reservations are due by Oct. 18 by calling (308) 684-3363 or emailing evamrn19@gmail.com.